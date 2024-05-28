Bihar Inter Admissions 2024: BSEB extends registration date till May 31. Steps to apply at ofssbihar.org
Bihar Inter Admissions 2024: The BSEB has rescheduled the last date to apply for admission in intermediate courses of Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture till May 31, 2024 in different colleges, schools affiliated and recognised with it in all 38 districts in the state
Bihar Inter Admissions 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has rescheduled the last date to apply for admission in intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture/Vocational till May 31, 2024 in different colleges/schools (except minority institutions and residential institutions) affiliated and recognised with BSEB in all 38 districts in the state.