Bihar Inter Admissions 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has rescheduled the last date to apply for admission in intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture/Vocational till May 31, 2024 in different colleges/schools (except minority institutions and residential institutions) affiliated and recognised with BSEB in all 38 districts in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Students can apply in the online Common Application Form (CAF) available on ofssbihar.org till May 31, 2024. After May 31, the registration window for Academic Session 2024-26 will cease.

Students who have passed the matriculation or equivalent Examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other national / state boards are eligible to apply online for admission.

Bihar Intermediate Admissions 2024: Application Fee The application fee for online admission is Rs. 350/‐ only, and the payment can be made Online Banking/Debit Card/Credit card/ Bank Challan.

Enrollment for Intermediate will take place in 263 intermediate schools, offering Arts, Science, and Commerce faculties.

Bihar Intermediate Admissions 2024: Documents needed Matric Scorecard having Roll Number, Roll Code and Date of Birth

Scanned soft copy of passport-size photo

Active Mobile Number (Must be of self/parents)

Email-ID Bihar Intermediate Admissions 2024: How to apply Go to the BSEB admission portal: ofssbihar.org

Click on “Common Application Form for Admission in Intermediate Schools" available on the homepage

A new window will open; click on the Check Box before selecting the “I Accent" button

The Common Application Form Session 2024-26 will open

Now enter the name of the qualifying matric board and the passing year

Enter required details like candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, DOB and Matric Roll Number

Upload your scanned passport-size photo

Enter your school record from which you have passed the 10th examination

Enter your personal details

Enter correspondence address

Enter Aadhaar and reservation details

Enter the name of the district, stream and school/collage name where you want to get admitted

Click on the Check Box for self-declaration

Click on submit; a preview will be reflected on your screen

Click on the confirm/modify button

After selecting confirm button, you will get OTP on your registered number

Now, click on the payment box and make the payment

Download the acknowledgement copy and save it for future reference

It is important to note that nearly 14 lakh students cleared the Bihar Board Class 10 exam this year. The overall pass percentage was 82.91% against 81.04% in the previous year, i.e. 2023. Shivankar Kumar from Purnea district secured 1st position in the examination with 489 marks.

