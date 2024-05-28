Bihar Inter Admissions 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has rescheduled the last date to apply for admission in intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture/Vocational till May 31, 2024 in different colleges/schools (except minority institutions and residential institutions) affiliated and recognised with BSEB in all 38 districts in the state.
Students can apply in the online Common Application Form (CAF) available on ofssbihar.org till May 31, 2024. After May 31, the registration window for Academic Session 2024-26 will cease.
Bihar Intermediate Admissions 2024: Who can apply?
Students who have passed the matriculation or equivalent Examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other national / state boards are eligible to apply online for admission.
Bihar Intermediate Admissions 2024: Application Fee
The application fee for online admission is Rs. 350/‐ only, and the payment can be made Online Banking/Debit Card/Credit card/ Bank Challan.
Enrollment for Intermediate will take place in 263 intermediate schools, offering Arts, Science, and Commerce faculties.
Bihar Intermediate Admissions 2024: Documents needed
- Matric Scorecard having Roll Number, Roll Code and Date of Birth
- Scanned soft copy of passport-size photo
- Active Mobile Number (Must be of self/parents)
- Email-ID
Bihar Intermediate Admissions 2024: How to apply
- Go to the BSEB admission portal: ofssbihar.org
- Click on “Common Application Form for Admission in Intermediate Schools" available on the homepage
- A new window will open; click on the Check Box before selecting the “I Accent" button
- The Common Application Form Session 2024-26 will open
- Now enter the name of the qualifying matric board and the passing year
- Enter required details like candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, DOB and Matric Roll Number
- Upload your scanned passport-size photo
- Enter your school record from which you have passed the 10th examination
- Enter your personal details
- Enter correspondence address
- Enter Aadhaar and reservation details
- Enter the name of the district, stream and school/collage name where you want to get admitted
- Click on the Check Box for self-declaration
- Click on submit; a preview will be reflected on your screen
- Click on the confirm/modify button
- After selecting confirm button, you will get OTP on your registered number
- Now, click on the payment box and make the payment
- Download the acknowledgement copy and save it for future reference
It is important to note that nearly 14 lakh students cleared the Bihar Board Class 10 exam this year. The overall pass percentage was 82.91% against 81.04% in the previous year, i.e. 2023. Shivankar Kumar from Purnea district secured 1st position in the examination with 489 marks.
