BPSC postpones written examination for Assistant Education Development Officer's role: Here's why

Bihar Public Service Commission, on Monday, said that the written examination for the post of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO), scheduled to be held from 10-16 January next year, has been postponed.

Why the AEDO written exam is postponed? Bihar Public Service Commission, in its notification – said that the written examination has been postponed due to “unavoidable reasons.”

“The written examination for the post of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) under Advertisement No. 87/2025, scheduled to be held from 10.01.2026 to 16.01.2026 (except 14.01.2026), has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons," reads the notification by BPSC.

When would the exam be held? The revised date for the examination – once finalised – would be announced on the BPSC website.