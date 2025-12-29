BPSC postpones written examination for Assistant Education Development Officer's role: Here's why

Bihar Public Service Commission, on Monday, said that the written examination for the post of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO), scheduled to be held from 10-16 January next year, has been postponed.
Bihar Public Service Commission, in its notification – said that the written examination has been postponed due to “unavoidable reasons.”
“The written examination for the post of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) under Advertisement No. 87/2025, scheduled to be held from 10.01.2026 to 16.01.2026 (except 14.01.2026), has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons," reads the notification by BPSC.
The revised date for the examination – once finalised – would be announced on the BPSC website.
