Bihar: Schools in Patna closed till January 20 for students up to Class 8
All schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 till Saturday i.e. January 20, in view of prevailing cold weather conditions in the capital city of Bihar, said an official order issued by the district magistrate
Earlier on Saturday, the district administration ordered the closure of all government and private schools for students up to Class 8 till January 16 as cold wave swept the state on Friday with the mercury dipping below 10 degrees Celsius in the district. The administration has also rescheduled the class timings for the higher classes.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extreme cold weather conditions and dense fog for the next few days in Northern India including Bihar. The temperature has dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in several districts. As per the weather department report, Gaya recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 4.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will remain between 9 to 12 for the next few days in various parts of the state including Patna.
