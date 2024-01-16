 Bihar: Schools in Patna closed till January 20 for students up to Class 8 | Mint
Bihar: Schools in Patna closed till January 20 for students up to Class 8

All schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 till Saturday i.e. January 20, in view of prevailing cold weather conditions in the capital city of Bihar, said an official order issued by the district magistrate

The Patna District Magistrate order further said that special classes for the upcoming Bihar Board Examination and 'Mission Daksh' (Dynamic Approach for Knowledge and Skill) will be excluded from the above order.

All schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 till Saturday i.e. January 20, in view of prevailing cold weather conditions in the capital city of Bihar, said an official order issued by the district magistrate.

The school closure has been extended in response to the ongoing cold wave situation, which poses risks to the health and well-being of the students, an order issued by Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said adding that the order included pre-schools and anganwadi centres.

The classes for 9th to 12th standards will be conducted from 9 am to 3.30 pm as scheduled and no educational activities will be allowed after 3.30 pm.

The Patna District Magistrate order further said that special classes for the upcoming Bihar Board Examination and 'Mission Daksh' (Dynamic Approach for Knowledge and Skill) will be excluded from the above order.

Earlier on Saturday, the district administration ordered the closure of all government and private schools for students up to Class 8 till January 16 as cold wave swept the state on Friday with the mercury dipping below 10 degrees Celsius in the district. The administration has also rescheduled the class timings for the higher classes.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extreme cold weather conditions and dense fog for the next few days in Northern India including Bihar. The temperature has dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in several districts. As per the weather department report, Gaya recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 4.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will remain between 9 to 12 for the next few days in various parts of the state including Patna.

Published: 16 Jan 2024, 04:39 PM IST
