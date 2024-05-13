Bihar STET 2024 Admit Card: BSEB releases hall ticket at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Steps to download here
Bihar STET Admit Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024, scheduled to be held from May 18 to June 11, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the STET exam 2024 can check and download their hall tickets from the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com