Bihar STET Admit Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024, scheduled to be held from May 18 to June 11, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the STET exam 2024 can check and download their hall tickets from the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Candidates must note that the admit card download window will remain active till May 29 only; after that, the window will be deactivated.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2024: Documents needed to download the hall ticket

Candidates will need their Application Number, Date of Birth (DoB) and Captcha Code to download their admit card from the official website of the BSEB

Also Read | UGC NET June 2024 registration window closes on May 15. Direct link to apply

BSEB Bihar STET admit card 2024: Step-by-step guide to download the hall ticket

Go to the official website of BSEB: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the activated link, "Download Admit Card for SECONDARY TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (STET – 2024)" available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials: Application Number, DOB and the Captcha Code

Click on login

A new window will open, and your Bihar STET admit card will be displayed

Download the Bihar STET admit card PDF

Print a copy of the admit card and save it for exam and future reference

Bihar STET 2024: Exam Schedule

Paper 1: To be held from May 18 to 29, 2024

Paper 2: From June 11 to 20, 2024

Candidates are supposed to carry the admit card, government ID card, passport-size photographs, and blue or black ballpen to the centre on the exam day.

Also Read | NEET PG 2024: Correction window closes on May 16

The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024, organised online in computer-based test mode, is 150 minutes (two and a half hours) in duration. The shift timings and exam timing will be mentioned on the Bihar STET admit card 2024 of the candidates.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!