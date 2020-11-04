Home >Education >News >Billions at stake for US universities
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Billions at stake for US universities

1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2020, 11:29 PM IST Livemint

International students who contributed more than $144 billion to the US economy in 2018 are keenly observing the presidential election outcome

International students who contributed more than $144 billion to the US economy in 2018 are keenly observing the presidential election outcome

Billions at stake for US universities
View Full Image
Billions at stake for US universities
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout