BITS Pilani enters design education
Students have options to select from courses and streams offered for specialization—Physical Product Design, Digital Product Design (UI/UX), Human Centred Design, Experience Design, and Visual Design
BITS Pilani has launched BITS Design School which will teach design by combining inter-disciplinary subjects such as technology, business, and entrepreneurship. Students enrolling for the Bachelors and Masters programmes will be taught by international and Indian faculty trained at prominent design schools in the world, at the institute based in Mumbai.