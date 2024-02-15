BITS Pilani enters design education

BITS Pilani has launched BITS Design School which will teach design by combining inter-disciplinary subjects such as technology, business, and entrepreneurship. Students enrolling for the Bachelors and Masters programmes will be taught by international and Indian faculty trained at prominent design schools in the world, at the institute based in Mumbai.

“From manufacturing to services, and retail to technology, design is shaping the future of how businesses approach problem-solving and innovation," said Kumar Mangalam Birla, chancellor, BITS Pilani.

“BITS Design School will reimagine design education with a bold, trans-disciplinary, competency based approach, and embrace avenues where design can positively impact people, businesses, and the world," Birla said.

Students have options to select from courses and streams offered for specialization—Physical Product Design, Digital Product Design (UI/UX), Human Centred Design, Experience Design, and Visual Design.

The institutes under BITS Pilani now include BITS School of Management, a global business school, and BITSLaw offering integrated degree in law.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!