BITS Pilani to invest 1,500 crore for new B-School in Mumbai: KM Birla

BITS Pilani to invest ₹1,500 crore for new B-School in Mumbai: KM Birla1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 03:42 PM IST
- The B-School will be a zero-carbon footprint campus spread over 60 acre land with stellar faculty from the top business schools globally, including Wharton, University of Texas Austin and Singapore Management University
New Delhi: BITS Pilani will set up a dedicated business school in Mumbai at an investment of ₹1,500 crore, Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced on Thursday.
Birla, who is also the chancellor of BITS Pilani said BITS School of Management (BITSoM), said the new B-school will come up at Kalyan in Mumbai metropolitan region.
CBSE class 10, 12 board exam schedule to be out on 2 February2 min read . 03:17 PM IST
Clarify on what level decision was taken on not giving extra chance to UPSC aspirants: SC to Centre2 min read . 03:14 PM IST
IIT-D may admit non-JEE candidates1 min read . 27 Jan 2021
Gujarat schools to reopen for classes 9 and 11 from next week1 min read . 27 Jan 2021
Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal
“As we grow in our next generation of leaders a question, we must ask ourselves -- has management education evolved enough to keep pace with these needs? In my view, there is most definitely a place to reimagine management education in this dramatically altered business environment. There is a need to redefine the content, the format and the delivery of an MBA program," he said.
In a world marked by uncertainty, it is time to introduce a new way of thinking and prepare young leaders for this age of disruption, Birla said. "Building on the legacy of BITS Pilani…the endeavour is not just to redefine management education, but also help articulate the role of business in society."
BITSoM will advance the cumulative wisdom of management thinking in India, and will bring a new set of ideas, principles and frameworks and collaborate with existing institutions to make India a potential global hub for management education, Birla added.
The B-School will be a zero-carbon footprint campus spread over 60 acre land with stellar faculty from the top business schools globally, including Wharton, University of Texas Austin and Singapore Management University.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.