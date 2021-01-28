Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >BITS Pilani to invest 1,500 crore for new B-School in Mumbai: KM Birla
KM Birla declined to reveal more on his e-commerce plans. The group is looking at many business verticals and has “not zeroed-in on any” specific one yet, he said. Photo: Bloomberg

BITS Pilani to invest 1,500 crore for new B-School in Mumbai: KM Birla

1 min read . 03:42 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • The B-School will be a zero-carbon footprint campus spread over 60 acre land with stellar faculty from the top business schools globally, including Wharton, University of Texas Austin and Singapore Management University

New Delhi: BITS Pilani will set up a dedicated business school in Mumbai at an investment of 1,500 crore, Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced on Thursday.

New Delhi: BITS Pilani will set up a dedicated business school in Mumbai at an investment of 1,500 crore, Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced on Thursday.

Birla, who is also the chancellor of BITS Pilani said BITS School of Management (BITSoM), said the new B-school will come up at Kalyan in Mumbai metropolitan region.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Birla, who is also the chancellor of BITS Pilani said BITS School of Management (BITSoM), said the new B-school will come up at Kalyan in Mumbai metropolitan region.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

“As we grow in our next generation of leaders a question, we must ask ourselves -- has management education evolved enough to keep pace with these needs? In my view, there is most definitely a place to reimagine management education in this dramatically altered business environment. There is a need to redefine the content, the format and the delivery of an MBA program," he said.

In a world marked by uncertainty, it is time to introduce a new way of thinking and prepare young leaders for this age of disruption, Birla said. "Building on the legacy of BITS Pilani…the endeavour is not just to redefine management education, but also help articulate the role of business in society."

BITSoM will advance the cumulative wisdom of management thinking in India, and will bring a new set of ideas, principles and frameworks and collaborate with existing institutions to make India a potential global hub for management education, Birla added.

The B-School will be a zero-carbon footprint campus spread over 60 acre land with stellar faculty from the top business schools globally, including Wharton, University of Texas Austin and Singapore Management University.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.