Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has deferred the last date to apply for BITSAT 2021. Aspirants will now be able to send their applications by 5 PM on July 7, instead of the earlier June 30 deadline. The decision has been taken in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The application editing window will open from July 4, 2021, BITS said in a statement on Wednesday.

BITS said that BITSAT 2021 online tests for the academic year 2021-22 will be conducted from August 3 to 6, 2021.

First semester of academic year 2021-22 of newly admitted students is likely to start after September 14, 2021. The exact dates shall be notified through the website, BITS said, advising candidates to keep track of announcements on the portal.

How to apply for BITSAT 2021

Step 1: Visit BITS' official website, www.bits-pilani.ac.in, or visit BITS admission portal, www.bitsadmission.com, and look for BITSAT in the menu bar.

Step 2: Click on the link to apply for BITSAT 2021.

Step 3: Read the instructions for filling the BITSAT application form. Click on 'Allow me to Apply Online'.

Step 4: Click on 'New Registration'

Step 5: Fill the online application and upload scans of required documents, your image and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fees to finish the registration process.

Important dates for BITSAT 2021

Deadline to apply online for BITSAT-2021: July 7, 2021 (5 PM)

Revision/editing (online) in the application form by candidates: July 4, 2021 (10 AM) to July 7, 2021 (7 PM)

Test centre allotment and announcement to candidates: July 12, 2021 (10 AM)

Candidates to reserve Test date and slot: July 17, 2021 (10:00 AM) to July 21, 2021 (5 PM)

Candidates to download the hall tickets with instructions: July 17, 2021 (10 AM) to August 6, 2021

BITSAT 2021 exam date: August 3, 2021 to August 6, 2021

