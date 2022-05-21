The last day to register for the for BITSAT 2022 exam has been extended till 10 June. BITSAT is conducted by Birla Institute of Technology and Science. Applicants can apply for the exam by registering through the official website of BITSAT on bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT 2022: How to register

Visit the official BITS admission website at bitsadmission.com

Click on 'Apply here' under BITSAT 2022, bon the homepage

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Revision or editing window will be open during June 8 - 12, 2022. If you find any error in your filled application form, you will be able to edit it during the edit window. However, you will not be allowed to change or edit your registered E-mail ID and Mobile Number at that time, hence be very careful while filling up these details. These details will be used throughout the admission process for communication purpose.

While filling out the online application form candidates will be asked for center preferences for writing the BITSAT-2022 exam. You can choose the centers from within India or Dubai or Kathmandu. If you choose centers within India or Kathmandu you will be asked to give three preferences and will be allotted one out of the three. If a candidate chooses Dubai as a center, he/she will not be asked for any other center preference and will be allotted Dubai center only as per the preference.

A candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of Rs. 5400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 4400 (for a female candidate). A candidate who originally opts to appear once (Session 1), will pay a fee of Rs. 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 2900 (for a female candidate). If such a candidate chooses then to apply to appear a second time (Session 2), then he/she will have to pay an additional sum of Rs. 2000 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 1500 (for a female candidate). This application fee is non-refundable and non-transferrable.

A candidate who has not applied for BITSAT-2022 by the last date i.e. June 10, 2022, will not be allowed to apply only for Session-2 of BITSAT-2022 later on during July 4 to July 20, 2022.

If you choose centers within India, the application fee for male candidates and female candidates will be as mentioned above. If you choose Dubai as a test center for session 1 only then the application fee for both male and female candidates will be Rs. 7000 (in INR). However, if the candidate wants to appear for both sessions then the prescribed fee will be Rs.9000 (in INR) for both male and female candidates.

Before printing out the filled-in application form, the system will generate a unique application number for the applicants. Note down this number as it will be required for all future correspondences. If you do not have a printer attached to the computer while filling out your online application, you can complete the application process and take the printout of the application form later by entering the Application Number, Password, and Email-Id.

While applying online, do not use the 'Back' button on the toolbar of your browser. Use the links and buttons available on the page to move from one page to another. Further, when you have completed applying, close all the open browser windows so that others cannot copy your personal details.

A candidate is allowed to fill and submit only one online application form. Multiple applications of a candidate are liable to be rejected.

Before starting your online application keep ready scanned images of Photograph and Signature in the format of jpg/jpeg only. The size of the photo image must be between 50 KB to 100 KB. The size of the signature image must be between 10 KB to 50 KB.

A candidate can apply for the BITSAT-2022 exam online only through the official BITS admission website (www.bitsadmission.com).

A valid Email-ID and Mobile Number are mandatory for the registration of your online application. The Email-ID and Mobile Number should be kept active till the declaration of admission results. BITS will send important information related to your application for writing the test followed by admission procedure on this registered Email/Mobile number.