BITSAT 2022: Last date for registration extended, how to apply

While filling out the online application form candidates will be asked for center preferences for writing the BITSAT-2022 exam. You can choose the centers from within India or Dubai or Kathmandu. If you choose centers within India or Kathmandu you will be asked to give three preferences and will be allotted one out of the three. If a candidate chooses Dubai as a center, he/she will not be asked for any other center preference and will be allotted Dubai center only as per the preference.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}