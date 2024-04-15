BITSAT 2024 application window closes on April 16. How to apply at bitsadmission.com
BITS Pilani will close the online registration process for BITSAT 2024 on Tuesday. Interested candidates who have yet not completed his/her registration for the same can fill out the BITSAT 2024 application form on the official website at bitsadmission.com
The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani will close the online registration process for the Birla Institute of Technology & Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 on Tuesday i.e. April 16, 2024. Interested candidates who have yet not completed his/her registration for the same can fill out the BITSAT 2024 application form on the official website at bitsadmission.com.