BITS Pilani will close the online registration process for BITSAT 2024 on Tuesday. Interested candidates who have yet not completed his/her registration for the same can fill out the BITSAT 2024 application form on the official website at bitsadmission.com

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani will close the online registration process for the Birla Institute of Technology & Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 on Tuesday i.e. April 16, 2024. Interested candidates who have yet not completed his/her registration for the same can fill out the BITSAT 2024 application form on the official website at bitsadmission.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the notification, the premium institute will open the correction window on April 18 for two days. The last date to make changes in the application form is April 20. As per schedule, BITSAT 2024 session 1 exam will be held from May 20 to May 24. While, the BITS Higher Degree (HD) exam will be conducted on May 19, 2024.

BITSAT 2024: Eligibility The candidate should have a minimum 75% or more in PCM/PCB in aggregate and a minimum 60% or more in individual subjects (PCM/PCB) in Class 12. PCM means only the marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. PCB means only the marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. PCB candidates are eligible to apply only for B.Pharm. Programme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: UPSC CDS-1 Exam on April 21. Here is direct link to download the admit card BITSAT 2024: Application Fee The application fee for BITSAT 2024 can be submitted online by internet banking, credit or debit card, PayTM or ICICI Payment Gateway

Single Session: ₹2,700 (male candidates), ₹2,200 (female candidates)

Both Sessions: ₹5, 400 (male candidates), ₹4,400 (female candidates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2024 practice tests for paper 1 and 2 released at jeeadv.ac.in BITSAT-2024: Salient Features The online tests are conducted at centres pan India, Nepal and Dubai during May-June every year (in 2 sessions).

The test will have Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical reasoning, and Mathematics/Biology parts and is of 3 hours duration.

All questions are of objective type (multiple choice questions) and based on the current NCERT syllabus.

The score is made available to the candidate on the screen immediately after the test and thus is designed to be transparent. Students can even take a printout of their scores through the link made available on the admission website for further usage. Bitsat 2024 session 1: How to apply Go to the official website: bitsadmission.com

Click on BITSAT 2024 session 1 application link on page

Create login credentials by submitting your name, email ID, and contact info

Login by using the login details

Fill in the required details and verify

Upload the required documents

Pay the required application fees before final submission

Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference

