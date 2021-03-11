Biz leaders join forces to build new university

Gupta said the varsity will start with four undergraduate programmes and around 250 students this year, which can be scaled up to 1,000 in two years and 8,000 students and scholars over the next eight to 10 years. “While we are starting with scholarship for 33% students, the aim is to have 50% students studying for free at the new varsity. Our funding efforts encompasses corpus for such scholarship initiatives too," Aggarwal said.