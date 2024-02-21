Board Exams 2024: Out-of-syllabus topic or error in question paper? CBSE issues new protocol to address it | Read here
Are you appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams this year? If yes, then this news update is for you, in case you have found an out-of-syllabus question or an error in the paper. The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a new protocol to address the issue during board examinations 2024.