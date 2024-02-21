Are you appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams this year? If yes, then this news update is for you, in case you have found an out-of-syllabus question or an error in the paper. The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a new protocol to address the issue during board examinations 2024.

Students become more worried and stressed when they come across an out-of-syllabus or a wrong question in the paper. However, the board has found a way to easily resolve it. Raise your query as per the new protocol given below.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: What to do if error found in question paper?

- You must notify the invigilator of any incorrect or out-of-syllabus question as well as any other errors you find on the question paper right away.

- The supervisor will then mail your doubts to the relevant Board authorities.

- Taking into account the disparity, a new marking system will be created. The updated protocol states that the information provided by teachers of Classes 10 and 12 will be used to create the marking scheme.

- Instructors are supposed to send the question paper to CBSE along with a review report.

- It is necessary to prepare and submit this report to the Board on the day of the examination.

- This report needs to include information about the exam's difficulty level, any errors in the paper, the print quality, and whether or not the questions were based on the syllabus.

The class 10 and 12 exams for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began on 15 February across the country and 26 other countries. As per the CBSE, this year, more than 39 lakh students from India and 26 other countries will take the exam.

The board examinations for Class 10 will conclude on March 13, 2024, and Class 12 board exams will finish on April 2. In 2023, a total of 38.82 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

