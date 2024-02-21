 Board Exams 2024: Out-of-syllabus topic or error in question paper? CBSE issues new protocol to address it | Read here | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 21 2024 10:26:12
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,150.95 0.59%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.75 2.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 763.85 0.49%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.85 -1.77%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 408.60 0.63%
Business News/ Education / News/  Board Exams 2024: Out-of-syllabus topic or error in question paper? CBSE issues new protocol to address it | Read here
BackBack

Board Exams 2024: Out-of-syllabus topic or error in question paper? CBSE issues new protocol to address it | Read here

 Livemint

Board Exams 2024: CBSE issues a new protocol to address out-of-syllabus questions or errors in exams this year. Check the new rules and regulations here.

Students appear for the class 10th CBSE exams today. Premium
Students appear for the class 10th CBSE exams today.

Are you appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams this year? If yes, then this news update is for you, in case you have found an out-of-syllabus question or an error in the paper. The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a new protocol to address the issue during board examinations 2024.

Students become more worried and stressed when they come across an out-of-syllabus or a wrong question in the paper. However, the board has found a way to easily resolve it. Raise your query as per the new protocol given below. 

CBSE Board Exams 2024: What to do if error found in question paper? 

- You must notify the invigilator of any incorrect or out-of-syllabus question as well as any other errors you find on the question paper right away.

- The supervisor will then mail your doubts to the relevant Board authorities.

- Taking into account the disparity, a new marking system will be created. The updated protocol states that the information provided by teachers of Classes 10 and 12 will be used to create the marking scheme.

- Instructors are supposed to send the question paper to CBSE along with a review report.

- It is necessary to prepare and submit this report to the Board on the day of the examination.

- This report needs to include information about the exam's difficulty level, any errors in the paper, the print quality, and whether or not the questions were based on the syllabus.

The class 10 and 12 exams for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began on 15 February across the country and 26 other countries. As per the CBSE, this year, more than 39 lakh students from India and 26 other countries will take the exam.

The board examinations for Class 10 will conclude on March 13, 2024, and Class 12 board exams will finish on April 2. In 2023, a total of 38.82 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 21 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App