NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday listed the next hearing of a plea seeking cancellation of CBSE Board exam for class 12 on 3 June and said a competent authority will inform the court about its in-principle decision that day.

“List the matter on Thursday, i.e. 03.06.2021 as requested by the learned Attorney General for India, as the competent authorities are examining all aspects of the matter and are likely to take in principle decision, which would be placed before the court on that day," a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court said in its order.

There is a growing demand from students to cancel the class 12 board exams. On 23 May, there was a broad consensus among states on conducting the CBSE exams for a limited number of subjects and for shorter durations during a meeting with the union government. But some states like Maharashtra and Delhi had opposed conducting physical exams in the current environment.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) has recommended to the union education ministry to cancel the board exams. Ficci president Uday Shankar has written that a delayed exam schedule will derail the higher education calendar and may mar the foreign university aspirations of at least 500,000 Indian students.

On 14 April, the union government had cancelled the CBSE class 10 board exams and postponed the class 12 exams. Several state boards have also followed the CBSE line amid the second wave of the pandemic.

