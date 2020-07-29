The Union Cabinet on Wednesday unveiled the National Education Policy (NEP) that is expected to set the roadmap for the sector keeping in mind present employment scenario.

Under the new education policy, Board examinations will be low stakes and test actual knowledge instead of rote learning and report cards, said education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Moreover, home language, mother tongue or regional language to be medium of instruction up to class 5.

Further, school curriculum to be reduced to core concepts and integration of vocational education from class 6 under new the new policy.

Common entrance exams to be held for admission to universities and higher education institutions.

All higher education institutions, except legal and medical colleges, to be governed by single regulator.

"National mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy and major changes in the pedagogical structure of curriculum with no rigid separation between streams," the union government said.

All separations between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular will also be removed.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to increase public spending on education to nearly 6% of gross domestic product from around 4% now, a top government official said, while also capping fees charged by educational institutions.

The decision follows nationwide consultations, Information & Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The new policy seeks to expand access to higher education for 50% of high school students by 2035, and achieve universal adult literacy before that date.

The new education policy comes after almost three decades, and post deliberation of almost six years.

This is the third NEP after policies that came in 1968, and 1986. Though the government amended the 1986 policy in 1992, it was largely the same.

The new NEP, the details of which is expected to be revealed in the evening, is expected to change the name of the human resource development ministry to education ministry, promote multi-disciplinary education, is likely to bring foreign education players to India to operate independently and lay down rules for a higher education spending by the government.

