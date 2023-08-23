Board Exams twice a year, studying one Indian language for Class 11, 12 students compulsory: Govt1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Class 11, 12 students in India to study two languages, one Indian; board exams twice a year with best score retained.
From now on, board exams will be conducted twice a year, Ministry of Education cited while announcing the launch of new curriculum framework on Wednesday. News reports also cited, as per guidelines, the exams won't be terms wise. These exams will be conducted separately and the students will be able to retain the best scores.
A detailed guidelines regarding the same will be released soon
(With inputs from agencies)