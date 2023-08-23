From now on, board exams will be conducted twice a year, Ministry of Education cited while announcing the launch of new curriculum framework on Wednesday. News reports also cited, as per guidelines, the exams won't be terms wise. These exams will be conducted separately and the students will be able to retain the best scores.

"Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score," the ministry said, as per news reports

The new framework informs that class 11, 12 students need to study two languages, at least one language must be Indian. Also, the choice of subjects in classes 11 and 12 will not be restricted to streams such as arts, science, and commerce to give students flexibility to choose.

‘Aiming for futuristic teaching and learning,’ says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that a steering committee has prepared the curriculum for the new National Education Policy under the the guidance of Kasturirangan. They later submitted it to the Centre, which was then handed over to the NCERT.

“NCERT has made two committees, National Oversight Committee and National Syllabus and Textbook Committee (NSTC).We expect both these committees to prepare a syllabus according to the requirements of the 21st century and based on original Indian thinking."

The union minister further told news agency ANI, “We want them to prepare futuristic teaching and learning material for class 3 to 12. The first orientation meeting took place today. We are confident that at a time when the world is expecting a lot from India, when the PM has shown the dream of Amrut Kal to the nation, at such times, the new textbooks will fulfil those requirements."