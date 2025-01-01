IBPS clerk 2024 results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Clerk Mains 2024 results for Office Assistant positions today, January 1, 2025. Candidates can check their reuslts on the official website i.e. ibps.in
Visit the official website i.e. ibps.in
Click on the activated link for ‘IBPS Clerk Result’
Now, enter the required credentials
You can now view your ‘IBPS clerk 2024 results’
Check and download a print copy for future reference.
