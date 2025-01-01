Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  IBPS clerk 2024 results announced today, January 1: How to download scorecards on ibps.in
IBPS clerk 2024 results announced today, January 1: How to download scorecards on ibps.in

Livemint

  • BPS clerk 2024 results: IBPS declared the 2024 results for Clerk Mains, specifically for Office Assistant positions. Candidates can check their results at ibps.in.

Indian school children check the results of the Jharkhand state secondary school examination board on their web-site in a Ranchi cyber-cafe, 08 June 2001. These are the first school results to be posted since the creation of the state of Jharkhand in November 2000. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read AFP via Getty Images)

IBPS clerk 2024 results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Clerk Mains 2024 results for Office Assistant positions today, January 1, 2025. Candidates can check their reuslts on the official website i.e. ibps.in

How to check IBPS clerk 2024 results

Visit the official website i.e. ibps.in

Click on the activated link for ‘IBPS Clerk Result’

Now, enter the required credentials

You can now view your ‘IBPS clerk 2024 results’

Check and download a print copy for future reference.

