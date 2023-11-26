comScore
BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Registration for 475 posts begins tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Registration for 475 posts begins tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in

As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the BPSC 69th mains examination is December 6, 2023. All 5299 eligible candidates, who have qualified for the preliminary examination, can apply for the main examination through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The preliminary examination of BPSC 69th edition was conducted on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm and the results were announced on November 11, 2023

The Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 on November 27, 2023. The recruitment aims to fill 475 vacant positions in different departments of the Bihar government. 5299 eligible candidates, who have qualified for the preliminary examination, can apply for the main examination through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the BPSC 69th mains examination is December 6, 2023. You can also edit the fully filled submitted application form till December 8, 2023 through a link which will generated only after you submit the form till the last date.

Check the official notification

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Eligibility

Applicants who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination, which took place on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm, are eligible to participate in the main examination.

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Application fee

The application fee for general category candidates and other candidates is 750/-. For SC/ST candidates, female candidates of Bihar, the application fee is 200/-. For handicapped candidates, the application fee is 200/

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below: 

  • Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Apply Online" link available on the home page.
  • A new window will open. Click on BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 link.
  • Enter the login details provided by the BPSC to login to the account.
  • Complete the application form
  • Make the payment of application fees, without which you cannot submit the page.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference                                     
The preliminary examination of Bihar Public Service Commission 69th edition was conducted on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm and the results were announced on November 11, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC. 

 

Updated: 26 Nov 2023, 07:58 PM IST
