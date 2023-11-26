The Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 on November 27, 2023. The recruitment aims to fill 475 vacant positions in different departments of the Bihar government. 5299 eligible candidates, who have qualified for the preliminary examination, can apply for the main examination through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the BPSC 69th mains examination is December 6, 2023. You can also edit the fully filled submitted application form till December 8, 2023 through a link which will generated only after you submit the form till the last date.

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Eligibility

Applicants who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination, which took place on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm, are eligible to participate in the main examination.

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Application fee

The application fee for general category candidates and other candidates is ₹750/-. For SC/ST candidates, female candidates of Bihar, the application fee is ₹200/-. For handicapped candidates, the application fee is ₹200/

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the “Apply Online" link available on the home page.

A new window will open. Click on BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 link.

Enter the login details provided by the BPSC to login to the account.

Complete the application form

Make the payment of application fees, without which you cannot submit the page.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

The preliminary examination of Bihar Public Service Commission 69th edition was conducted on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm and the results were announced on November 11, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

