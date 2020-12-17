Subscribe
BPSC Admit Card 2020 released. Here's how to download
BPSC Admit Card 2020 released. Here's how to download

1 min read . 01:27 PM IST Staff Writer

Students who have registered for the exam can download their admit card online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday finally released the much awaited admit card for 66th combined competitive preliminary examination. Students who have registered for the exam can download their admit card online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates will have to take a print out of the admit card and put their signature in Hindi and English and paste a latest photograph and get it attested.

BPSC admit card 2020: How to download

1) Visit the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in

2) Enter your User Name and password to Login

3) Your will see BPSC prelims admit card on your screen.

4) Take two print out.

5) Affix signature in hindi and english and latest photograph on the admit card. Candidates will also have to carry a photo-ID proof (original) with them to the exam centre.

BPSC will conduct its 66th prelims exam on December 27 from 12 pm to 2 pm. The exam will be held in single shift at 888 exam centre in 35 districts of Bihar. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 691 vacancies.

