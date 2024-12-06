BPSC admit card 2024 release: Applicants of the Bihar Public Service Commission preliminary examination can download the admit card from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC admit card 2024 will be released anytime on Friday, December 6.

It is necessary for all those people who will appear for the Bihar Combined Competitive Prelims examination to download the BPSC admit card 2024 before appearing in the examination.

70th BPSC exam date The 70th Bihar Public Service Commission preliminary examination 2024 will be held on December 13, 2024. The exam will be organised in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm. The exam will be held in various centres across the state.

BPSC admit card 2024: Step-by-step guide to know how to download BPSC applicants can download their admit card from the official website of th the Bihar Public Service Commission after it releases on December 6. Here's how you can download the BPSC admit card 2024 today:

-Visit the official website of Bihar Public Services Commission, BPSC, at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

-Check on home page and click on the BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024 link on the home page.

-A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

-Login by using your id and password you received after registering for the BPSC 2024 exam.

-Download your admit card and take out a print out for future reference.

-Candidates are also required to check their personal details mentioned in the admit card and verify them.