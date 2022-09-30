BPSC Prelims exam: Notice released,See details before you appear for the exam1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 08:33 AM IST
BPSC has released an important notice for the candidates appearing for the September 30 exam
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notice for candidates appearing for Bihar Combined Competitive Exam or BPSC 67th CCE re-exam slated for September 30 between 12 pm to 2 pm.