Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notice for candidates appearing for Bihar Combined Competitive Exam or BPSC 67th CCE re-exam slated for September 30 between 12 pm to 2 pm.

In the notice, the commission asked candidates to appear two hours before the commencement of the exam i.e. till 10 am and the candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center till 11 am.

The commission also directed candidates to not carry any electronic devices with them including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pager etc as well as other prohibited items including whitener, eraser, and blade. It says candidates could be subject to legal action if they are found in possession of such items.

Other directions by the commission included not marking or drawing on the OMR sheets which are only meant for filling answers at the designated spot. It also says that candidates need to fill out question booklet series and roll number on spaces provided for it and darken the circles.

The commission asked the students to follow the instructions given on the admit card and the OMR sheets during the examination.

Process for downloading the BPSC admit card:

1) Visit the BPSC official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in

2) Look for BPSC 67th prelims admit card link and click on it

3) Enter your login details and download your hall ticket

4) Keep the admit card handy before going for the exam