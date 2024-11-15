BPSC TRE Result 2024: Bihar PSC School Teacher exam results likely soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in; know how to check

This recruitment drive will fill up 25,505 posts in the basic category of primary school and 18,973 posts in middle school.

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2024, 08:36 PM IST
BPSC TRE Result 2024: Bihar PSC School Teacher exam results likely soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in; know how to check
BPSC TRE Result 2024: Bihar PSC School Teacher exam results likely soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in; know how to check(Pexels)

The Bihar Public Service Commission is slated to release its results for the school teacher competitive exam shortly. Candidates can check the details on the official BPSC website — bpsc.bih.nic.in — after the announcement is made.

Officials details are not currently available about the date and time of the BPSC TRE 3.0 results and no relevant announcement has been made so far by the Commission. The BPSC website has become unresponsive as candidates make increasing efforts to check their results. Many students have also taken to social media platforms with incorrect claims about the results being announced.

Reports quoting BPSC Secretary Satya Prakash Sharma, meanwhile indicated that results are expected 'within the next week. The Commission will first release results for primary and middle school teachers. This will be followed by the details of selected candidates for the secondary school category.

The test was held in mid-July this year after being postponed in March. A retest was ordered for the recruitment drive after a paper leak prompted cancellation of the original exam.

The recruitment drive is set to fill up 25505 posts in the basic category of primary school and 18973 posts in middle school. 210 teacher posts will be filled in SC, ST welfare department primary schools and 126 posts will be filled in middle schools under the same categories.

Here's how to check the results:

Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their results (once declared) by following the steps given below.

  • Log onto the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on the BPSC TRE 3.0 Result link on the home page
  • Enter the login details and press submit once a new window opens
  • Check the results once it is displayed on the screen
  • Download a copy or the results and print out a hard copy if needed

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 08:36 PM IST
Business NewsEducationNewsBPSC TRE Result 2024: Bihar PSC School Teacher exam results likely soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in; know how to check

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Education

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.