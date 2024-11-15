BPSC TRE Result 2024: Bihar PSC School Teacher exam results likely soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in; know how to check

The Bihar Public Service Commission is slated to release its results for the school teacher competitive exam shortly. Candidates can check the details on the official BPSC website — bpsc.bih.nic.in — after the announcement is made.

Officials details are not currently available about the date and time of the BPSC TRE 3.0 results and no relevant announcement has been made so far by the Commission. The BPSC website has become unresponsive as candidates make increasing efforts to check their results. Many students have also taken to social media platforms with incorrect claims about the results being announced.

Reports quoting BPSC Secretary Satya Prakash Sharma, meanwhile indicated that results are expected 'within the next week. The Commission will first release results for primary and middle school teachers. This will be followed by the details of selected candidates for the secondary school category.

The test was held in mid-July this year after being postponed in March. A retest was ordered for the recruitment drive after a paper leak prompted cancellation of the original exam.

The recruitment drive is set to fill up 25505 posts in the basic category of primary school and 18973 posts in middle school. 210 teacher posts will be filled in SC, ST welfare department primary schools and 126 posts will be filled in middle schools under the same categories.

Here's how to check the results: Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their results (once declared) by following the steps given below.