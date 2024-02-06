BPSSC Bihar Police SI admit card 2024 out. Here's how to download

The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released its admit cards for the BPSSC SI 2023 exam on February 6, 2024. If you're gearing up for the main written examination, you can get your admit card via the official BPSSC website at bpssc.bih.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BPSSC SI mains exam is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2024. Candidates are advised to plan their day accordingly, as the examination will be conducted in two shifts, from 10 am to 12 noon and 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

A step-by-step guide to downloading BPSSC exam admit card 1) Visit the official BPSSC website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

2) Search for the BPSSC SI 2023 admit card link on the homepage.

3) A new page will pop up, requiring you to enter your login details.

4) Click submit to see your admit card on your screen

5) Double-check the details, download the page, and don't forget to keep a hard copy for future reference.

Now, those facing issues in downloading the e-admit card from the website, don't have to fret. On February 20, 2024, from 10 am to 5 pm, you can visit the Bihar Police Under Service Commission's office at Harding Road, Patna-800001. There, you can get a duplicate e-admit card at your own expense by showing up in person. Just make sure to bring along a photocopy of your application acknowledgment and a valid photo ID.

Things to keep in mind - Download your admit card as soon as possible to avoid last-minute issues.

- The exam is on February 25th, 2024, so be well-prepared and arrive early at the test center.

- Carry your admit card, a valid photo ID, and any other exam-day essentials mentioned by the BPSSC.

