Top engineering and business schools are setting conditions for allowing startup recruiters on campuses
MUMBAI : Top engineering and business schools are taking a hard look at the startups turning up for campus recruitments following layoffs in the sector, placement heads at multiple institutions said. The schools are doing background checks on the startups and setting conditions for allowing them into campuses.