Top B-schools are doing background checks on startups

“We are worried about the startup layoffs and do not want to be in a position where they withdraw offers. The placement teams are conducting more-than-usual due diligence on the financials of the companies who are coming in for placements," the placement head of one of the older National Institutes of Technology (NITs) said on the condition of anonymity. Placements for the 2023 batch have started, thronged by legacy firms, big tech companies as well as startups.