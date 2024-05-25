BSE Class 10th Result 2024: Odisha Board matric results tomorrow, May 26. How to check results at bseodisha.ac.in
BSE Class 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce the results for the Class 10th Board exam 2024 tomorrow, i.e. May 26, 2024. As per Hindustan Times, the Odisha Board will release the Class 10th board results at 10 am at bseodisha.ac.in. The board will activate the links to check the results at 11.30 am.