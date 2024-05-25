BSE Class 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce the results for the Class 10th Board exam 2024 on May 26. As per Hindustan Times, the board will release the results at 10 am at bseodisha.ac.in and activate the links to check the results at 11.30 am

BSE Class 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce the results for the Class 10th Board exam 2024 tomorrow, i.e. May 26, 2024. As per Hindustan Times, the Odisha Board will release the Class 10th board results at 10 am at bseodisha.ac.in. The board will activate the links to check the results at 11.30 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSE will likely hold a press conference to declare the results of the Class 10 Board exam 2024. At the conference, the BSE will announce the overall pass percentage, gender and district-wise pass percentage, among other important details. After the press conference, the state education board will activate the result links at bseodisha.ac.in.

BSE Class 10th result 2024: Websites to check the results Students who appeared in the Class 10th Odisha Board examination for the Academic Year 2023-24 can check their results on the official website of BSE, Odisha: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in BSE Class 10th result 2024: Documents required to check the results Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like Roll Number, Date of Birth (DOB) mentioned on their admit card and Security PIN

BSE Class 10th result 2024: How to check the result Go to the official website of BSE, Odisha: bseodisha.ac.in

Click on “BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2024" activated link available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials like Roll Number, DOB and Security PIN

Click on the “Submit" button

A new window will open; your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download your scorecard

Take a printout and save it for future reference. BSE Class 10th result 2024: Via SMS Open the SMS app on your mobile

Compose a message in the format - OR10

Send the message to 5676750

The result will be displayed on your mobile screen Take a screengrab and save it for future reference

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!