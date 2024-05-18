BSE Class 10th Result 2024: Odisha Board results by May 28? How to check results at bseodisha.ac.in
BSE Class 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the results for the Class 10th Board exam 2024 by May end. According to some media reports, the Odisha Board is likely to release the Class 10th board results by May 28, 2024, at bseodisha.ac.in.
