BSE Class 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education ( BSE ), Odisha is expected to announce the results for the Class 10th Board exam 2024 by May end. As per some media reports, the Odisha Board will likely release the Class 10th board results by May 28, 2024 at bseodisha.ac.in. However, there is no official confirmation on the exact date and time of the much-awaited BSE Class 10th Board exam results.

The BSE is likely to hold a press conference to declare the class 10 results. In the conference, the BSE will announce the topper's name and overall pass percentage, among other important details. After the press conference, the state education board will activate the result links at bseodisha.ac.in.

BSE Class 10th result 2024: Websites to check the results

Students who appeared in the Class 10th Odisha Board examination for the Academic Year 2023-24 can check their results on the official website of BSE, Odisha:

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Class 10th result 2024: Documents required to check the results

Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like Roll Number, Date of Birth (DOB) and Application Number mentioned on their admit card.

BSE Class 10th result 2024: How to check the result

Students must follow the steps below to download the scorecard online.

Go to the official website of BSE, Odisha: bseodisha.ac.in

Click on “BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2024" activated link available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials like Roll Number, DOB and Application Number

Click on the Submit button

A new window will open; your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download your scorecard

Take a printout and save it for future reference.

BSE Class 10th result 2024: Via SMS

Open the SMS app on your mobile

Compose a message in the format - OR10

Send the message to 5676750

The result will be displayed on your mobile screen

Take a screengrab, and save it for future reference

BSE Class 10th result 2024: Minimum Passing Marks

Candidates have to score 30 marks in each subject to pass in a subject for Odisha BSE. Students should score at least 33% aggregate to pass the Odisha BSE exam. Students who fail to pass the BSE Odisha Class 10 exams will be able to appear for the Odisha Board compartment exams.

BSE Odisha conducted Class 10 board examination from February 20 to March 4, this year. Over 5 lakh students appeared in the Class 10th Board examination. As per BSE records, in 2023, a total number of 2,53,633 male students and 2,58,827 female students passed the Odisha Board exams.

