BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025 announced: Check direct link, steps to download scorecards

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced the results for the AHSC, State Open School Certificate, and Madhyama Examination 2025 today. Students can check their Class 10 results on the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025: Login details Students need their roll number and date of birth to access the BSE Odisha Class 10th Results.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025: How to download scorecards - a step-by-step guide Students can check the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025 through the following steps:

Visit the official website: orissaresults.nic.in 2. Click on the link that says “Annual Examination Result 2025”

3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the format dd/mm/yyyy

4. Your mark sheet will appear on the screen — download it

5. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the online scorecards for future use.

The online mark sheet is considered provisional but will be accepted for admissions and other official uses until students receive the official hard copy from their schools.

Schools are expected to begin distributing the original mark sheets and certificates within the next week.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025: Can I check results via SMS? Alternatively, students can results can also access the results via SMS. Type OR10<space>RollNo and send it to 5676750.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi congratulates students "Congratulations also to the students who have passed the Madhyamik and SOS examinations. I advise the children who have not got promising results not to get discouraged and to continue working hard with strong willpower and self-confidence regardless of the results. I wish everyone a bright future and further success.," said the CM in a post on X.

Odisha ex-CM congratulates students BJD chief and former CM Naveen Patnaik also extended his heartfelt congratulations to students who passed the 10th board exams.

