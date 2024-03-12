Active Stocks
BSEB Bihar Board Result 2024: Class 12th results expected in March-end at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Class 12th or Intermediate final exam by March end, and Class 10th or Matric exam results a week after that on the board’s official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2024: Students coming out after appearing in the Bihar Board class 12th examination at a school in Patna (Photo: Hindustan Times)

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Class 12th or Intermediate final examination by March end, and Class 10th or Matric exam results a week after that on the board’s official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Hindustan Times reported citing sources. 

The Bihar School Examination Board will share the exact date and time of Bihar 10th and 12th results on its official website and social media page in the coming days.

The BSEB has already released the Answer Keys for objective-type questions asked in the Matric and Inter examinations held this year. The BSEB has already closed the Answer Keys window for objective-type questions for Class 12th, while the Answer Keys window for Class 10th is still open.

The scorecards of both exams will be released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates need to use their roll code and roll number to check their results.

How to check BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th result 2024

Every year, BSEB organises press conferences to announce these results. Once the press conference is over, candidates can check their marks by following these steps:

Visit to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Open the Matric (Class 10th) or Inter (Class 12th) result link.

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Check your subject-wise marks and download the page.

 

 

Published: 12 Mar 2024, 05:58 PM IST
