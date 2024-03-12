BSEB Bihar Board Result 2024: Class 12th results expected in March-end at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
BSEB Bihar Board Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Class 12th or Intermediate final examination by March end, and Class 10th or Matric exam results a week after that on the board’s official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Hindustan Times reported citing sources.