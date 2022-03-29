BSEB Result 2022: How to download mark sheet and other details

BSEB Result 2022: How to download mark sheet and other details1 min read . 11:29 AM IST
- BSEB Result 2022: A total of nearly 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, exam this year. The class10 exams were conducted from February 17 to 24
The result of the class X matric examination conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) results will be declared soon. A total of nearly 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, exam this year. The class10 exams were conducted from February 17 to 24. The exam was conducted in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12.45 am and 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The answer key for the Bihar Board Matriculation exam was released by the Bihar Board on March 8.
Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the result link
Enter your login credentials
Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022
Take a print out for further reference.
The board gives cash prizes and laptops to toppers in the class X examination. The first rank holder is given ₹1 lakh and a laptop while the second and third rank holders are awarded with a laptop and ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 respectively. From fourth to tenth position holders, a laptop and a cash prize of ₹10,000 is awarded.
List of websites for BSEB Class 10th result 2022
1. Onlinebseb.in
2. Biharboardonline.com
3. Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
