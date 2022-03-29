Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEB Result 2022: How to download mark sheet and other details

BSEB Result 2022: How to download mark sheet and other details

11:29 AM IST

  • BSEB Result 2022: A total of nearly 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, exam this year. The class10 exams were conducted from February 17 to 24

The result of the class X matric examination conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) results will be declared soon. A total of nearly 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, exam this year. The class10 exams were conducted from February 17 to 24. The exam was conducted in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12.45 am and 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The answer key for the Bihar Board Matriculation exam was released by the Bihar Board on March 8.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter your login credentials

Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Take a print out for further reference.

The board gives cash prizes and laptops to toppers in the class X examination. The first rank holder is given 1 lakh and a laptop while the second and third rank holders are awarded with a laptop and 75,000 and 50,000 respectively. From fourth to tenth position holders, a laptop and a cash prize of 10,000 is awarded.

List of websites for BSEB Class 10th result 2022

1. Onlinebseb.in

2. Biharboardonline.com

3. Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

