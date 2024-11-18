BSEB STET 2024: Results declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com — Here’s how to check

The results of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test were announced on Monday afternoon. Eligible candidates can check their scores on the official website.

Livemint
Published18 Nov 2024, 02:11 PM IST
BSEB STET 2024: Results declared at bsebstet.com — Here's how to check
BSEB STET 2024: Results declared at bsebstet.com — Here’s how to check

The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test results were declared on Monday afternoon — with 3,00,726 candidates passing the exam. The results can be accessed through the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The results were declared at 1:45 pm during a press conference led by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor. 4,23,822 candidates appeared for the exam — with 2,63,911 people giving the eligibility test for Class 9 and Class 10 teachers. 1,59,911 candidates attempted Paper 2 — the exam for Class 11 and Class 12 teachers. The pass percentage stood at 70.25 for both exams combined.

The direct link to view results will soon be activated at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can follow the steps given below in order to access their scores.

All successful candidates are now eligible to appear for TRE 4. The teacher recruitment exam is conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission.

How to check your results?

  • Visit the official website by logging onto secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • Search and locate the ‘Results’ or ‘Tests’ section on the homepage.
  • Click on the BSEB STET result link visible on the homepage
  • Enter your credentials and press submit
  • Check and download the results

Also Read | ICSI Result 2024 for November exam OUT at icsi.edu. Steps to see marksheet here

The BSEB STET results were declared even as officials in the state indicated the outcome of BPSC TRE 3.0 would soon become available. This Bihar PSC School Teacher recruitment drive will fill up 25,505 posts in the basic category of primary school and 18,973 posts in middle school. The test was held in mid-July this year after being postponed in March. A retest was ordered for the recruitment drive after a paper leak prompted cancellation of the original exam.

The Commission will first release results for primary and middle school teachers. This will be followed by the details of selected candidates for the secondary school category. A separate exam will be held for TRE 4 candidates seeking senior school posts — based on the BSEB STET results.

Also Read | Bihar Police Result 2024 declared at csbc.bihar.gov.in: Check cut-off marks here

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Business NewsEducationNewsBSEB STET 2024: Results declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com — Here’s how to check

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.35
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.7 (-0.96%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.25
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.55 (-0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.00
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.65 (-0.16%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,324.45
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.6 (1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.8 (-7.64%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,151.00
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -187.15 (-5.61%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,398.00
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -372.6 (-5.5%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    238.50
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    18.7 (8.51%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.25
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.89%)

    Swan Energy share price

    543.00
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    31.8 (6.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Education

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.