The results of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test were announced on Monday afternoon. Eligible candidates can check their scores on the official website.

The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test results were declared on Monday afternoon — with 3,00,726 candidates passing the exam. The results can be accessed through the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The results were declared at 1:45 pm during a press conference led by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor. 4,23,822 candidates appeared for the exam — with 2,63,911 people giving the eligibility test for Class 9 and Class 10 teachers. 1,59,911 candidates attempted Paper 2 — the exam for Class 11 and Class 12 teachers. The pass percentage stood at 70.25 for both exams combined.

The direct link to view results will soon be activated at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can follow the steps given below in order to access their scores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All successful candidates are now eligible to appear for TRE 4. The teacher recruitment exam is conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission.

How to check your results? Visit the official website by logging onto secondary.biharboardonline.com

Search and locate the ‘Results’ or ‘Tests’ section on the homepage.

Click on the BSEB STET result link visible on the homepage

Enter your credentials and press submit

Check and download the results

The BSEB STET results were declared even as officials in the state indicated the outcome of BPSC TRE 3.0 would soon become available. This Bihar PSC School Teacher recruitment drive will fill up 25,505 posts in the basic category of primary school and 18,973 posts in middle school. The test was held in mid-July this year after being postponed in March. A retest was ordered for the recruitment drive after a paper leak prompted cancellation of the original exam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}