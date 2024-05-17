BSEH Results 2024: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the schedule for re-examinations, re-evaluation, and re-verification of Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024 answer sheets. Those students who are unsatisfied with their results can apply for re-examinations, re-evaluation, and re-verification of their answer sheets within the given schedule at the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

It is important to note that the last date to enrol for the application for the same without any late fee is May 26, 2024. However, students can apply for the same till July 31, 2024 with late fee.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: Marks verification application window opens

BSEH Board Results 2024: Eligibility

As per BSEH notification, students who have been declared compartment and those who are not satisfied with their results and want to appear for the compartment in one subject can apply for the same. The board further added that students who are declared fail because they couldn’t score the required 33% marks to be declared pass can also appear for the exam but only as self-study candidates.

Also Read | CUET UG: Kanpur centre exam rescheduled after wrong paper distributed

BSEH Board Results 2024: Fee and application schedule

BSEH 10th, 12th compartment—16 to May 26, 2024 – ₹ 900

compartment—16 to May 26, 2024 – 900 BSEH 10th, 12th compartment—27 to 31 May, 2024 — ₹ 900 + ₹ 100 (late fee)

compartment—27 to 31 May, 2024 — 900 + 100 (late fee) BSEH 10th, 12th compartment— 1 to June 5, 2024— ₹ 900 + ₹ 300 (late fee)

900 + 300 (late fee) BSEH 10th, 12th compartment—6 to June 10, 2024— ₹ 900 + ₹ 1000 (late fee)

BSEH Board Results 2024: Step-by step guide to apply

Go to the official website of the BSEH: bseh.org.in

Click on the compartment/re-examination 2024 available on the homepage.

Click on the "Apply Online"

A new window will open. Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents

Make application fee payment

Click on the submit button

Print the confirmation page and save it for future reference

The BSEH released the results of the Class 10 Board exam 2024 on May 12. The overall pass percentage stood at 95.22%, compared to 65.43% in 2023. This year, rural areas recorded an 87.79% pass percentage, whereas urban areas had 91.23%. Similarly, for Class 12, the overall pass percentage stood at 85.31%. The pass percentage in rural areas was 86.17%, while in urban areas, it was 83.53%.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!