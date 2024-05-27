BSEM Class 10 Result 2024: Manipur Board SSC results out at result.bosem.in. overall pass percentage 93.03%
BSEM Class 10 Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Manipur has declared the results of Class 10th Board exam 2024. Students can visit the official website result.bosem.in to access their results. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.03%
