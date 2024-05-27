The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Manipur has declared the results of Class 10th Board exam 2024 on its official website result.bosem.in. Students eagerly waiting for the release of the Manipur Board 10th result 2024 can visit the official website to access their results and download their scorecards.

According to BSE, Manipur, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.03%, the highest in the last 10 years.

The BSEM said that no ranking or division system has been used this year as it used to be in the past.

Students who have appeared for the Manipur HSLC exams 2024 can check their results using their roll number and registration number on the following websites:

bsem.nic.in.

manresults.nic.in

result.bosem.in

BSEM Class 10 Result 2024: Steps to check BSEM Class 10 results

Go to the Manipur board's official website, result.bosem.in.

Navigate to the result portal.

Locate and select the link for class 10 results.

Input the required details, including the roll number, registration number

Once submitted, view the displayed Manipur 10th result 2024.

Save or download the mark sheets for your records.

BSEM Class 10 Result 2024: Via DigiLocker

Open the DigiLocker app.

Log in using the necessary credentials.

Locate and select the Manipur 10th result section.

Input the roll number and other requested information.

View the displayed class 10 mark sheets.

Download the BOSEM mark sheets for future reference.

According to BSE, the Thoubal district emerged as the top-performing district with the highest pass percentage of 99.04%, while Jiribam secured the lowest pass percentage of 50.74%.

As per the BSE data, private schools across the state emerged as top achievers in pass-percentage. Here is School-wise pass-percentage:

Pass percentage of private schools: 95.93 %

Pass percentage of govt aided schools: 92.74 %

Pass percentage of government schools: 84.34%

According to BSE, Manipur data, a total of 37,715 students appeared for the Manipur High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam 2024, of which 19,087 were boys and 18,628 were girls.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!