Manipur Board of Secondary Education will announce the Manipur 10th result 2024 soon. Candidates can check their results on the official websites and download mark sheets.

The Manipur Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the Manipur 10th result 2024 on Monday.

Candidates eagerly anticipating the release of the Manipur Board 10th result 2024 are urged to visit the official website to access their results and download their mark sheets.

Following the announcement, students can verify their Manipur Board Class 10 Result 2024 on these websites:

bsem.nic.in.

manresults.nic.in

result.bosem.in

Steps to check BSEM Result 2024 Class 10 Head to the Manipur board's official website, result.bosem.in.

Navigate to the result portal.

Locate and select the link for class 10 results.

Input the required details, including the roll number.

Once submitted, view the displayed Manipur 10th result 2024.

Save or download the mark sheets for your records.

BSEM Result 2024 Class 10 expected today.

Students can access the results via For those unable to access and download the results online, they can utilize the DigiLocker App to obtain the mark sheets. Follow these steps:

Open the DigiLocker app.

Log in using the necessary credentials.

Locate and select the Manipur 10th result section.

Input the roll number and other requested information.

View the displayed class 10 mark sheets.

Download the BOSEM mark sheets for future reference.

