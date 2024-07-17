Explore
LIVE UPDATES

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live Updates: Results OUT on predeledraj2024.in. See direct link here

2 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live Updates: The results of the Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is announced. Candidates can check the results on the official website i.e. predeledraj2024.in.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live Updates: The results of the Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is announced. Candidates can check their Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result on the official website i.e. result.predeledraj2024.in, predeledraj2024.in. Currently, the specific time or date for the result announcement has not been disclosed. However, according to the official website, the status is indicated as 'coming soon.'

Catch all LIVE Updates here on BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024

17 Jul 2024, 10:03:23 AM IST

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Full marks awarded for dropped questions in Pre-DElEd exams

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Kota, the conducting body, notified that all candidates have been awarded full marks for questions that were dropped, as reported by HT.

17 Jul 2024, 09:49:03 AM IST

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: About Pre DElEd exams 

This entrance exam is held for admission to D.El.Ed, a two-year teacher education course necessary for becoming a teacher in elementary education.

17 Jul 2024, 09:46:28 AM IST

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Here's how to check Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024

Visit the official website i.e. predeledraj2024.in

Then click on ‘Results 2024’ link

Now enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click on proceed

Your Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Check all details carefully

Then save and download for future use.

17 Jul 2024, 09:42:30 AM IST

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Details required to check Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result

Candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth and click on proceed to check their Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024.

17 Jul 2024, 09:40:13 AM IST

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Results OUT 

The results of the Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is announced. Candidates can check their Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result on the official website i.e. result.predeledraj2024.in, predeledraj2024.in.

Check direct link here

17 Jul 2024, 09:31:58 AM IST

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: How many students appeared for the exams?

As reported by News18, about 6.24 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance exam of which 5.95 lakh candidates appeared.

17 Jul 2024, 09:24:26 AM IST

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: When was BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd held?

The Pre D.El.Ed exam was conducted by Vardhaman Mahavir Open University, Kota on June 30, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, across 1917 examination centers in 33 districts.

17 Jul 2024, 09:23:55 AM IST

17 Jul 2024, 09:09:01 AM IST

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live: Results to be OUT soon

The results of the Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is set to be announced soon.

