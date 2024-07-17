BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024 Live Updates: The results of the Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is announced. Candidates can check their Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result on the official website i.e. result.predeledraj2024.in, predeledraj2024.in. Currently, the specific time or date for the result announcement has not been disclosed. However, according to the official website, the status is indicated as 'coming soon.'
Full marks awarded for dropped questions in Pre-DElEd exams
Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Kota, the conducting body, notified that all candidates have been awarded full marks for questions that were dropped, as reported by HT.
About Pre DElEd exams
This entrance exam is held for admission to D.El.Ed, a two-year teacher education course necessary for becoming a teacher in elementary education.
Here's how to check Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024
Visit the official website i.e. predeledraj2024.in
Then click on ‘Results 2024’ link
Now enter your roll number and date of birth.
Click on proceed
Your Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 will appear on the screen
Check all details carefully
Then save and download for future use.
Details required to check Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result
Candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth and click on proceed to check their Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024.
Results OUT
The results of the Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam is announced. Candidates can check their Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result on the official website i.e. result.predeledraj2024.in, predeledraj2024.in.
Check direct link here
How many students appeared for the exams?
As reported by News18, about 6.24 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance exam of which 5.95 lakh candidates appeared.
When was BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd held?
The Pre D.El.Ed exam was conducted by Vardhaman Mahavir Open University, Kota on June 30, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, across 1917 examination centers in 33 districts.
