BTEUP Result 2024 OUT at bteup.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

BTEUP Result 2024: The BTEUP has released the results for the annual, even semester and back paper exams held in June 2024. Students who have participated in the above-mentioned exams can check and download their results online at the official website of BTEUP at www.bteup.ac.in

Published3 Oct 2024, 07:18 PM IST
BTEUP Result 2024: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the results for the annual, even semester and back paper exams held in June 2024. All the students who have participated in the above-mentioned exams can check and download their results online at the official website of BTEUP at www.bteup.ac.in.

According to the BTEUP notification, students can check their scorecards by entering their Roll Number and Date of Birth (DOB).

UPBTE 2024 Result: How to check and download the result

  • Go to the official BTEUP website at bteup.ac.in.
  • Click on the "Results" section available on the homepage
  • Select your course
  • Go to the specific link of the Semester, Annual, or Special Back Paper Exam you appeared for in June 2024, and click
  • A new page will open, enter Roll Number and Date of Birth (DOB) to access your result.
  • Your result will be displayed on your screen
  • Download your result PDF and save the file for future reference

The exams were conducted from June 22 to July 26.Notably, female students outperformed their male counterparts in the semester exams, with a pass percentage of 42% compared to 28.3% for males.It is important to note that under an initiative led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel, the UPBTE introduced a digital assessment system for the first time. The initiative was introduced in 150 government and aided polytechnic institutions across the state.

UPBTE 2024 Result: Scrutiny and re-evaluation

According to UPBTE 2024 notification,students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of their answer-sheets. To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation, the students need to pay fee online: Students applying for scrutiny will have to pay a fee of 60 per paper, while those students who are applying for re-evaluation need to pay a fee of 500 per paper.

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 07:18 PM IST
