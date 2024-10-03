BTEUP Result 2024 OUT at bteup.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

BTEUP Result 2024: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the results for the annual, even semester and back paper exams held in June 2024. All the students who have participated in the above-mentioned exams can check and download their results online at the official website of BTEUP at www.bteup.ac.in.

According to the BTEUP notification, students can check their scorecards by entering their Roll Number and Date of Birth (DOB).

UPBTE 2024 Result: How to check and download the result Go to the official BTEUP website at bteup.ac.in.

Click on the "Results" section available on the homepage

Select your course

Go to the specific link of the Semester, Annual, or Special Back Paper Exam you appeared for in June 2024, and click

A new page will open, enter Roll Number and Date of Birth (DOB) to access your result.

Your result will be displayed on your screen

Download your result PDF and save the file for future reference

The exams were conducted from June 22 to July 26.Notably, female students outperformed their male counterparts in the semester exams, with a pass percentage of 42% compared to 28.3% for males.It is important to note that under an initiative led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel, the UPBTE introduced a digital assessment system for the first time. The initiative was introduced in 150 government and aided polytechnic institutions across the state.

