Business schools are going all in on AI
Lindsay Ellis , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Apr 2024, 03:31 PM IST
SummaryAmerican University and other top M.B.A. programs are reorienting courses around artificial intelligence. “It has eaten our world.”
At the Wharton School this spring, professor Ethan Mollick assigned students the task of automating away part of their jobs.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less