Byju's launches online private tuition classes

Online learning startup Byju’s on Monday launched ‘Byju's Classes,’ an online tutoring program which will enable students to access scheduled online classes from leading teachers, resolve their doubts instantly and seek one-on-one guidance.

With its latest offering, Byjus is looking to target the fragmented after-school tutoring market. It currently offers learning content that caters to school students across different age groups, from kindergarten to higher secondary levels, apart from online coaching for competitive exams such as the Common Aptitude Test and the Indian Administrative Services.

"In a first-of-its-kind offering, ‘Byju's Classes’ aims at providing students all the benefits of personalized after-school tuition classes at their fingertips," said Divya Gokulnath, co-founder, Byju's, adding "we strongly believe that a personalised and tech-enabled learning offering like ‘Byju's Classes’ can truly stand out in an otherwise fragmented after-school tutoring market and offer students a viable solution to strengthen the ideas and concepts taught in school. With our complete home-learning solution, students can easily move to ‘Classrooms of Tomorrow’ that are able to provide the highest standards of learning to students from the best teachers in the safety of their homes."

A teacher herself, Gokulnath will also be taking some of these classes.

Students can choose from weekday and weekend batches and attend scheduled online Math and Science classes as per their school curriculum. Students will be assigned a dedicated mentor who will offer one-on-one attention, comprehensive progress reports and also suggest personalised classes to work on topics that they need to focus on. There will be regular subjective and objective tests to evaluate a student’s performance. Byju's Classes are available for students from classes 4 - 12 as well as for those preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

With the closure of schools and educational institutions during the lockdown, the ed-tech startup moved to a ‘freemium’ model in March, providing free access to its courses for students. Since then, demand for Byju’s courses picked up sharply on the platform as students stayed home and began adopting online tools for learning. In March alone, the platform added six million new students on the platform and another 7.5 million students in April, where most of them were organic users.

Currently, Byju's has over 57 million registered students, more than 3.5 million paid subscribers and annual renewal rates are as high as 85%. Byju’s doubled its revenue from ₹1430 crore to ₹2800 crore in FY 19-20.

Last week, the start-up raised a fresh round of funding from Bond, a global technology investment firm co-founded by Mary Meeker, at a valuation of $10.5 billion.The fresh fundraise from Bond comes at a time when the edtech startup has been stepping-up hiring. Mint had reported earlier that Byju's is set to hire around 4,000 employees in the next six months as demand for its online courses skyrocketed since the lockdown in March.

