Byju's launches online private tuition classes

"In a first-of-its-kind offering, ‘Byju's Classes’ aims at providing students all the benefits of personalized after-school tuition classes at their fingertips," said Divya Gokulnath, co-founder, Byju's, adding "we strongly believe that a personalised and tech-enabled learning offering like ‘Byju's Classes’ can truly stand out in an otherwise fragmented after-school tutoring market and offer students a viable solution to strengthen the ideas and concepts taught in school. With our complete home-learning solution, students can easily move to ‘Classrooms of Tomorrow’ that are able to provide the highest standards of learning to students from the best teachers in the safety of their homes."