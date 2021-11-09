The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued detailed guidelines for the examination centres which will conduct exams for the candidates appearing for the December 2021 CA examinations in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and asked them to fulfil the required guidelines during the period of CA examination.

ICAI will also implement adequate social distancing measures in the current scenario of Covid-19 to ensure the health and safety of the candidates. Adequate measures are being taken for the safety of all without compromising the high standards, sanctity and fairness in the conduct of the examination.

The following guidelines are issued and will be necessarily followed by all ICAI Examination centres in addition to the applicable guidelines for them issued by the Government of India/ State Governments.

The Exam centres shall make sure that they fulfill the requirements stated below at all times during the period of CA examination in December 2021.

Guidelines for examination centres (examinee/students):

All the staff on examination duty shall wear Gloves and Masks for their safety and that of others during the examination exercise.

2. While the candidate have been asked to wear their own mask, carry their own water bottle and also carry 50/100 ml sanitizers bottle; the examination centres shall ensure that superintendent shall keep masks for the candidate(s) who report to require face mask or in case of malfunctioning of mask during appearance for examinations. Also, Hand Sanitizer at the venue entry and inside the examination centres shall be made available in sufficient quantity on prominent places on all the days during the conduct of examinations.

3. The exam centre shall ensure that deep sanitization of the examination rooms, common areas and washroom to ensure safety and hygiene every day after the conclusion of the examination is done so that safety requirements are met for the next day of examinations.

4. Sufficient quantity of liquid handwash/soap shall be made available in washrooms for washing of hands.

5. The exam centres shall deploy sufficient number of thermo guns for temperature check of candidates and all staff on duty at the entry point.

6.Those candidates/staff who are not coming with the prescribed temperature limit be asked not to enter inside the venue and where such candidates are being refused entry inside the hall, their details shall be entered in the attendance register. 6. While the candidate will carry their own water bottle, the Centre will also make sure the availability of packaged water bottle at sufficient number of locations.

7. The examination centre shall provide additional notice boards, display signages etc. for guidance of candidate / staff to display the location of rooms/sitting plan at appropriate places for the help of candidates.

8. The examination centres shall identify their different wings of the premises separately highlighting them as Wing A, B and so on. Each wing shall be a standalone examination centre. There shall be separate entry to each wing to an extent possible.

9. The exam centres shall deploy adequate staff at the entry point so that there is no crowd gathering and due social distancing is maintained.

10. The attention of the examination centre is also drawn to the guidelines issued for the centre superintendent as also for the candidates forming attachment to instant communication to give a total integrated bird eye view of the SOPs / guidelines at the ICAI exam centre.

11. While the admit card will be printed online, the candidates have to give their consent to follow the various guidelines issued by the Governmental authorities as also the ICAI by way of an undertaking. They shall also undertake that they are appearing in this examination with the full consent and permission of their parents/ guardian.

12. The exit of the candidates from 5.00 pm onwards has to be planned in such a way that the exit is allowed on the basis of room-wise occupancies to ensure that exit is in a staggered manner by keeping appropriate time gap difference between exit of candidates of two rooms.

13. All examination staff shall carry No Risk status in Aarogya Setu App installed in their Mobile.

14. As an exception due to COVID -19 precautions, candidates will be allowed to leave the examination centre from 4:00 PM onwards and the entry to the examination centre shall be allowed from 1.00 PM onwards for December 2021 Examination.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.