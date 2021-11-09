CA Exam 2021: ICAI issues guidelines for the exam centers. Details here

All the staff on examination duty shall wear Gloves and Masks for their safety and that of others during the examination exercise.

2. While the candidate have been asked to wear their own mask, carry their own water bottle and also carry 50/100 ml sanitizers bottle; the examination centres shall ensure that superintendent shall keep masks for the candidate(s) who report to require face mask or in case of malfunctioning of mask during appearance for examinations. Also, Hand Sanitizer at the venue entry and inside the examination centres shall be made available in sufficient quantity on prominent places on all the days during the conduct of examinations.