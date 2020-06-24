CA exams: Students file case in Supreme Court against 'opt out' scheme

“The 'opt-out' option discriminates between those underprivilieged group of CA students/ aspirants, who are living in remote areas of the country or living in the containment zones and thus are slated to loose one precious 'examination attempt' by choosing 'opt-out' option amidst ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as compared to that privileged group of students/ aspirants, who are living in big cities/ green zones and thus they have no problem in appearing in the said examination," it said.