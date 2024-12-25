Hello User
Business News/ Education / News/  CA Final Result 2024: When will ICAI announce November 2024 exam results? Know how to check scores on icai.nic.in

CA Final Result 2024: When will ICAI announce November 2024 exam results? Know how to check scores on icai.nic.in

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • CA Final Result 2024: The ICAI is expected to announce the CA Final exam results for November 2024 soon. Once the results are released, candidates can check their results on the official ICAI website by entering their registration and roll numbers.

CA Final Result 2024: How to check scores on icai.nic.in

CA Final Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely expected to announce the results of the CA Final exams which were held in November 2024.

As per the official statement by the ICAI, the results are likely to be released tomorrow i.e. December 26 late evening. Once the results are out, candidate can check their CA Final Results on the ICAI official website i.e. icai.nic.in.

The statement by the ICAI stated, “The result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations held in November 2024 is likely to be declared on Thursday, the 26th December 2024 (Late evening) and the same can be accessed by candidates at the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number."

When were ICAI Final 2024 exams held?

ICAI CA final exams were held in November 2024. The Group 1 exams were held on November 3, 5 and 7 while the Group II exams were held on November 9, 11 and 13.

How to check ICAI CA Final 2024 Result

Visit official website: Go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icai.nic.in.

Select the exam result link: Look for the link that corresponds to the CA Inter or CA Final exam results for the November 2024 session.

Enter login credentials: Enter your login credentials and enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number

Submit: After entering your credentials, submit them to proceed.

View your result: Your CA exam result will be displayed on the screen

